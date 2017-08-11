Ravens' Joe Flacco: Won't play in preseason, but expected to start Week 1

Flacco (back) will not play during the preseason, but the Ravens plan on him starting in Week 1 against the Bengals.

Flacco has been sidelined thus far by a back injury, which despite receiving a positive update following re-evaluation, will preclude him from featuring during the preseason slate. On the bright side, Flacco is anticipated to practice at some point prior to the regular season, which would put him on track to play Week 1. While Friday's news helps clarify his situation, Flacco's status will need to continue to be monitored in the weeks to come.