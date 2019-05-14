Ravens' Joe Horn Jr.: Inks deal with Baltimore

Horn Jr. officially signed a contract with the Ravens on Tuesday.

Horn is the son of Saints great Joe Horn Sr. and secured the contract after impressing coaches during his rookie minicamp tryout with the team. In 10 games with Division II Missouri Western State, Horn Jr. caught 15 passes for 246 yards. He will hope to keep impressing the coaches in the offseason and earn a roster spot.

