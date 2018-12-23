Brown caught two passes (six targets) for 27 yards in Saturday's 22-10 win over the Chargers.

Brown continues to struggle developing any sort of rapport with Lamar Jackson. The veteran wideout is averaging just 1.2 receptions and 17.8 yards per game with Jackson under center, compared to 3.8 catches and 66.8 yards per game with Joe Flacco. The Ravens have turned their season around in a positive way since the quarterback change, so the days of Brown being a relevant fantasy receiver are -- just like Flacco's starting job -- gone for the rest of the season.