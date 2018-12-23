Ravens' John Brown: Another quiet game
Brown caught two passes (six targets) for 27 yards in Saturday's 22-10 win over the Chargers.
Brown continues to struggle developing any sort of rapport with Lamar Jackson. The veteran wideout is averaging just 1.2 receptions and 17.8 yards per game with Jackson under center, compared to 3.8 catches and 66.8 yards per game with Joe Flacco. The Ravens have turned their season around in a positive way since the quarterback change, so the days of Brown being a relevant fantasy receiver are -- just like Flacco's starting job -- gone for the rest of the season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Before you lock in your lineup for Week 16, make sure you go through Dave Richard's Week 16...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Mailbag
Need some help setting your lineup for Week 16? Dave Richard answers Fantasy players biggest...
-
Week 16 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to trust in Week 16, including a pair of running backs in...