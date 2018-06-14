Ravens' John Brown: Back at practice Thursday

Brown (knee) returned to the field for Thursday's minicamp practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Brown exited Wednesday's session after tweaking his knee, but he's apparently good to go after receiving treatment. The Ravens may limit Brown's workload Thursday as a precaution, but it doesn't appear that he'll face any restrictions once training camp gets underway later in the summer.

