Brown was held out of Wednesday's practice with a hamstring injury, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Brown has played in every game this season, but he does have a lengthy injury history that includes multiple incidents with his hamstrings. It's unclear if this is a matter of maintenance or legitimate cause for concern regarding his availability for Week 17 against Cleveland. Whatever the case, Brown has caught just seven passes in six games since Lamar Jackson took over as the starting quarterback. The early bid for a 1,000-yard campaign has gone up in smoke.

More News
Our Latest Stories