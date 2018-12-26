Ravens' John Brown: Bothered by hammy
Brown was held out of Wednesday's practice with a hamstring injury, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Brown has played in every game this season, but he does have a lengthy injury history that includes multiple incidents with his hamstrings. It's unclear if this is a matter of maintenance or legitimate cause for concern regarding his availability for Week 17 against Cleveland. Whatever the case, Brown has caught just seven passes in six games since Lamar Jackson took over as the starting quarterback. The early bid for a 1,000-yard campaign has gone up in smoke.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Playing into Week 17? The starts who got you there may not be able to carry you any further....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his waiver wire options for Week 17, including Nick Foles, C.J. Anderson...
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...