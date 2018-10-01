Ravens' John Brown: Comes up big in Pittsburgh
Brown caught three of seven targets for 116 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 26-14 victory over the Steelers. He also rushed one time for three yards.
Brown just keeps on showcasing the strong rapport he has with quarterback Joe Flacco, and the deep threat is now averaging a gaudy 22.5 yards on the 15 receptions he's snagged through four games. With no other player on the Ravens' roster a threat to significantly chip away from his role as the team's preferred target downfield, it's not unreasonable to expect Brown to continue his uber-efficient ways while sharing looks with Michael Crabtree and Willie Snead. On deck for the Pittsburgh State product is a Week 5 matchup on the road against Cleveland.
