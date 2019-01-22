Ravens' John Brown: Considering staying in Baltimore
Brown has expressed a desire to stay in Baltimore, but he also wants to play in an offense that takes more shots downfield, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Signed to a one-year, $5 million contract last offseason, Brown was on pace for his second 1,000-yard campaign before the Ravens switched from Joe Flacco to Lamar Jackson at quarterback. The 28-year-old wideout was limited to eight catches on 30 targets over the final seven weeks, torpedoing his season-long marks for yards per target (7.4) and catch rate (43.3 percent). Brown nonetheless seems to have restored some of his value, potentially setting up a multi-year deal on the open market. Another season with Baltimore likely would represent a concession to playing in a run-heavy offense.
