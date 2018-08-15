Brown has been one of the standouts during the Ravens' training camp and has consistently made big plays during practices, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic Baltimore reports.

Brown's statistics (one reception for 17 yards) were modest in his lone preseason game, but there's little to glean from that with the first-team offense seeing only limited action. Perhaps of greater importance, quarterback Joel Flacco has shown some strong rapport early with Brown in scrimmages and drills, both as a deep target and on intermediate and underneath routes. Michael Crabtree will have a role in the Ravens' passing attack as a chain mover, but after averaging a meager 6.1 yards per target in 2017, he makes for a suspect No. 1 option at receiver. If Brown can stay healthy and keep impressing once the regular season unfolds, it may not take long for him to unseat Crabtree as Flacco's favorite target.