Ravens' John Brown: Expected to play Sunday
Brown (hamstring) is expected to play against the Browns on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Brown was a full participant at Friday's practice, so he was trending toward playing. He has averaged just 18.8 yards per game over the last eight games.
