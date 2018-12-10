Brown caught two of six targets for 23 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-24 overtime loss to the Chiefs.

Brown hit paydirt for the first time since Week 7, but he's still caught just four passes for 71 yards on 14 targets in four game with Lamar Jackson (ankle) starting at quarterback. A friendly Week 15 matchup with Tampa Bay probably won't make much of a difference unless Joe Flacco (hip) ends up starting.