Brown scored a seven-yard touchdown on his lone reception on two targets in Monday night's 20-19 win over the Colts in the third preseason game.

Brown was targeted with a bomb downfield on Baltimore's first offensive play of the game. Although he and Joe Flacco were unable to connect on that instance, Brown's electric speed figures to result in more regular deep shots from the Ravens this season, ESPN's Jamison Hensley reports. Not just a one-trick pony, however, a seam route in the red zone freed Brown for a bobbling, toe-dragging touchdown catch on his next look. That proved to be his final contribution of the evening, punctuating another encouraging outing for his new team.