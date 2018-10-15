Ravens' John Brown: Forgotten man in Week 6 win
Brown hauled in two of his three targets for 28 yards in the Ravens' 21-0 win over the Titans on Sunday.
After drawing a season-high 14 targets in the Week 5 loss to Cleveland, Brown saw his least involvement in the passing game to date in the Ravens' resounding win. Game flow was largely responsible for Brown's lack of work, as Baltimore took an early lead that was never truly threatened while the Titans punted on all nine of their possessions. The Ravens' Week 7 home date against a high-powered Saints offense should prove to be a more competitive battle, so fantasy owners who have been consistently relying on Brown thus far shouldn't hesitate to keep him active again after one down performance.
