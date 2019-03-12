Brown is set to join Buffalo on a three-year, $27 million contract that includes $10.1 million fully guaranteed at signing, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Brown repaired his value with the Ravens in 2018, as he was on pace for a 1,000-yard season before the team switched from Joe Flacco to Lamar Jackson. While his stats cratered in seven games playing with a rookie quarterback, Brown still showed enough to warrant a significant commitment from his next team. He'll now join forces with strong-armed passer Josh Allen, who was promising but inconsistent during his own rookie campaign. Brown isn't likely to face serious competition for a starting job, as the Bills have minimal talent at wide receiver beyond Zay Jones and Robert Foster.