Ravens' John Brown: Hurts knee

Brown hurt his knee Tuesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Brown never left Tuesday's practice but was held out Wednesday. While his ability to finish the first practice suggests the issue isn't too serious, Brown's medical history makes any injury a cause for concern. He's expected to lock down a starting job across from Michael Crabtree, with Willie Snead likely manning the slot in three-wide formations. Thursday's minicamp session will be the Ravens' last practice until training camp starts in late July.

More News
Our Latest Stories