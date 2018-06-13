Ravens' John Brown: Hurts knee
Brown hurt his knee Tuesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Brown never left Tuesday's practice but was held out Wednesday. While his ability to finish the first practice suggests the issue isn't too serious, Brown's medical history makes any injury a cause for concern. He's expected to lock down a starting job across from Michael Crabtree, with Willie Snead likely manning the slot in three-wide formations. Thursday's minicamp session will be the Ravens' last practice until training camp starts in late July.
More News
-
Cardinals' John Brown: Joining forces with Ravens•
-
Cardinals' John Brown: Posts career-low 299 yards•
-
Cardinals' John Brown: Cleared to face 'Hawks•
-
Cardinals' John Brown: Limited practice Thursday•
-
Cardinals' John Brown: No activity Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' John Brown: Scores in return to lineup•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking 2018 NFL schedules
What good is drafting a player if you don't know how good or bad their schedule is?
-
Ranking NFC West schedules
The NFC West boasts plenty of offensive firepower, but all four teams have scheduling issues...
-
Ranking NFC South schedules
While things might start easy for the Panthers and Saints, it's the Falcons who have the easiest...
-
Ranking NFC North schedules
The Packers should get off to a good start, but the Vikings are the ones with the chance to...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Cooks
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Mark Ingram and Brandin Cooks...
-
Ranking the Raiders Fantasy Assets
Jon Gruden is back in the NFL! We couldn't be more excited, but what does it mean for the Raiders...