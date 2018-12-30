Brown (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Brown was a full participant at Friday's practice, so his availability for Week 17 always seemed to be a likely outcome. The wideout probably won't make for an appealing option in fantasy lineups after averaging just 18.8 yards per game over his last eight outings.

