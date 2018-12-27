Brown (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

With playoff implications on the line Week 17 against the Browns, Brown seems likely to get the green light to play in the contest if he can at least maintain limited participation Friday in the Ravens' final practice session. Even if Brown gains clearance for the weekend, he wouldn't make for an overly appealing fantasy options. In Lamar Jackson's six starts under center, Brown has topped out at two receptions and 27 receiving yards while scoring only once.

More News
Our Latest Stories