Ravens' John Brown: Logs limited practice
Brown (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
With playoff implications on the line Week 17 against the Browns, Brown seems likely to get the green light to play in the contest if he can at least maintain limited participation Friday in the Ravens' final practice session. Even if Brown gains clearance for the weekend, he wouldn't make for an overly appealing fantasy options. In Lamar Jackson's six starts under center, Brown has topped out at two receptions and 27 receiving yards while scoring only once.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you're setting the right lineup for the season finale as Dave Richard goes through...