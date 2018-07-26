Ravens' John Brown: Making waves in camp

Brown made several impressive catches -- including a 50-yard touchdown -- during Thursday's practice session, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. "He's had a heck of a camp," said offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg after practice.

The former Arizona Cardinal is quickly making a name for himself in Baltimore. According to Hensley, Brown made a pair of grabs in the red zone and down the sideline that were both more impressive than his long touchdown. What's more, Brown was working against starting corner Marlon Humphrey on two of those plays. Brown's talent is hardly in question, and if he's able to stay healthy, this could be a resurgent season for the speedy wideout.