Brown isn't in uniform for Saturday's preseason contest in Miami, freelance NFL writer Jeff Zrebiec reports.

With two catches for 24 yards through two exhibitions, Brown isn't exactly lighting up the box score in his new locale, but his presence of mind to get both feet down in the back of the end zone Monday against the Colts was otherworldly. While his injury history needs to be considered at all times, he has a career mark of 14.5 YPC and one 1,000-yard campaign on his resume.

More News
Our Latest Stories