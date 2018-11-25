Ravens' John Brown: Not on same page as Jackson
Brown hooked up with Lamar Jackson on just one of seven targets for a 25-yard gain during Sunday's 34-17 win over the Raiders.
Brown and Jackson connected for a nice 25-yard catch-and-run over the middle midway through the first quarter, but the fun ended there. Brown has just one catch each in of Jackson's two starts in place of Joe Flacco (hip) and it isn't as if he was dominating with Flacco -- tallying just 43 total yards in his last two games with Flacco. Next Sunday brings a pretty poor Atlanta defense that has, despite its struggles, actually been solid against big-play threats like Brown, surrendering just 11.0 yards per reception.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...