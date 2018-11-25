Brown hooked up with Lamar Jackson on just one of seven targets for a 25-yard gain during Sunday's 34-17 win over the Raiders.

Brown and Jackson connected for a nice 25-yard catch-and-run over the middle midway through the first quarter, but the fun ended there. Brown has just one catch each in of Jackson's two starts in place of Joe Flacco (hip) and it isn't as if he was dominating with Flacco -- tallying just 43 total yards in his last two games with Flacco. Next Sunday brings a pretty poor Atlanta defense that has, despite its struggles, actually been solid against big-play threats like Brown, surrendering just 11.0 yards per reception.