Ravens' John Brown: Practices fully, but questionable
Brown (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Given that Brown practiced fully Friday, we'd expect him to be a go Sunday. While the Ravens have gone 5-1 since Lamar Jackson took over at QB, Brown's fantasy value has taken a corresponding hit, with 27 receiving yards representing his highest total in that span.
