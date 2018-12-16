Brown brought in one of three targets for nine yards in the Ravens' 20-12 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Brown had has trouble developing chemistry with Lamar Jackson, although he did find his way into the end zone for the first time since Week 7 in last Sunday's overtime win over the Chiefs. However, Brown was right back to middling production versus the Bucs, and he's now failed to eclipse 30 yards in any of his last seven games. With Jackson having trouble generating much downfield, Brown's production could well remain capped for the final two games if the rookie remains under center. He'll hope for better production against the Chargers in a tough Week 16 Saturday night matchup.