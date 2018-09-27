Ravens' John Brown: Returns to practice Thursday
Brown (not injury-related) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
After sitting out of Wednesday's practice for a non-injury-related issue, Brown was back in action as a full participant Thursday. Brown is second on the team in target share at 18 percent but has the team lead in receiving yards at 222 -- 67 more than Michael Crabtree. He'll face a Steelers secondary that allows the second-most points to opposing receivers (34.8) in Week 4.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Podcast: Tough lineups decisions
From Andrew Luck to Carlos Hyde to several committee backfields, we’ve got the best Start or...
-
Eight things to know for Week 4
Prepping for Week 4? Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know.
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4