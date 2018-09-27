Brown (not injury-related) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

After sitting out of Wednesday's practice for a non-injury-related issue, Brown was back in action as a full participant Thursday. Brown is second on the team in target share at 18 percent but has the team lead in receiving yards at 222 -- 67 more than Michael Crabtree. He'll face a Steelers secondary that allows the second-most points to opposing receivers (34.8) in Week 4.

