Brown caught three of four targets for 44 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 47-3 win over Buffalo.

Brown drew rave reviews in camp and kept it going late in the first quarter, connecting with Joe Flacco on a seven-yard touchdown in the back of the end zone. Brown had a 1,000-yard season as a sophomore in 2015, so the ability was there not long ago. He fell out of favor in Arizona, but he may have rebooted his career in Baltimore.

