Brown caught all seven of his targets for 134 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-23 loss to New Orleans.

Brown put the Ravens in position to tie the game in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter, swinging up the right sideline to settle under a 14-yard Joe Flacco loft pass. A Justin Tucker missed PAT proved to be the difference. Brown entered Sunday with back-to-back off games against the stingy pass defenses of Cleveland and Tennessee. Sunday's performance, however, showed why he's the Baltimore receiver to own as he extended his streak of games with a 20-yard reception to seven. He'll try to extend it to eight next Sunday against a Panthers pass defense ranked 17th in opponent yards per reception at 11.7.