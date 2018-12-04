Brown was held without a catch on four targets against the Falcons.

Brown's downturn since the bye week bottomed out in Week 13 as he was held without a catch for the first time all season. Since Lamar Jackson took over at quarterback, Brown has a grand total of two catches for 48 yards on 12 targets. Baltimore has shifted to a ground-heavy approach overall under Jackson, so the overall target pie has shrunk. But even with that, Brown's role relative to other Baltimore pass-catchers is diminishing him in a way that's making him a non-factor in fantasy.