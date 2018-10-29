Brown caught three of seven targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 36-21 loss to Carolina.

Brown was second on the team in targets for the game but was held to just 28 yards for the second time in the last three weeks. While the 28-year-old has established himself as the Ravens' number-one receiver with four games of at least 86 yards on the year, only one of those came in the last four contests. He'll look forward to a Week 9 home rematch with Pittsburgh, whom he torched for 116 yards and a touchdown in Week 4.