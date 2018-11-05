Ravens' John Brown: Stymied by Steelers
Brown caught three of six targets for 15 yards in a 23-16 loss to the Steelers on Sunday.
Brown came nowhere close to his 3-116-1 receiving line from the first matchup between these divisional rivals, and he's now fallen shy of 30 yards in three of the past four games. He nonetheless remains on pace for a 1,000-yard season as the Ravens enter their bye week, with his boom-or-bust nature reflected in a low catch rate (51 percent) and a strong mark of 17.7 yards per catch. Brown gets a run of favorable matchups on the other side of his bye, facing the Raiders, Bengals, Falcons, Buccaneers and Chiefs in Weeks 11-15.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 reaction and Week 10 waiver adds
Heath Cummings reacts to Week 9 and tells you who to add heading into Week 10.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...