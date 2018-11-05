Brown caught three of six targets for 15 yards in a 23-16 loss to the Steelers on Sunday.

Brown came nowhere close to his 3-116-1 receiving line from the first matchup between these divisional rivals, and he's now fallen shy of 30 yards in three of the past four games. He nonetheless remains on pace for a 1,000-yard season as the Ravens enter their bye week, with his boom-or-bust nature reflected in a low catch rate (51 percent) and a strong mark of 17.7 yards per catch. Brown gets a run of favorable matchups on the other side of his bye, facing the Raiders, Bengals, Falcons, Buccaneers and Chiefs in Weeks 11-15.