Brown gained 23 yards on his single target and did not gain any yardage on his lone carry during Sunday's 24-21 win over the Bengals.

Entering Sunday, Brown had been targeted at least six times in seven of his previous eight games. That went out the window with rookie Lamar Jackson and a run-first approach against the Bengals. It's seldom a good idea to read too much into one game, but Brown's worth Sunday against the Raiders will likely depend heavily on whether it's Jackson or Joe Flacco (hip) under center. If it's Flacco with, presumably, a more pass-heavy attack, the speedy Brown has a great matchup against a Raiders defense dead last in the league in yards per reception at 14.0.