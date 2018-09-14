Ravens' John Brown: Team-high receiving yardage total in loss
Brown secured four of 10 targets for 92 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 34-23 loss to the Bengals on Thursday.
Brown's receiving yardage total paced the Ravens on the night, and his 21-yard touchdown reception with 9:35 remaining in the fourth quarter sliced the deficit to 28-23 at the time. The 28-year-old has now scored in each of his first two games in his new Baltimore digs, although his catch rate Thursday left much to be desired. Brown does seem to have the trust of Joe Flacco, and as long as his health endures, he has the ability to pay major dividends for those who invested a draft pick in hopes of a possible bounceback season. He'll look to build on Thursday's effort against the Broncos in Week 3.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Powell vs. Crowell for Week 2 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Bilal Powell vs....
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks: Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
What to know for Week 2
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 2 and tells you what you need to know.
-
Fantasy Football: News roundup
It's all about injuries as we review who looks more or less likely to help your Fantasy team...