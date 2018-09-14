Brown secured four of 10 targets for 92 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 34-23 loss to the Bengals on Thursday.

Brown's receiving yardage total paced the Ravens on the night, and his 21-yard touchdown reception with 9:35 remaining in the fourth quarter sliced the deficit to 28-23 at the time. The 28-year-old has now scored in each of his first two games in his new Baltimore digs, although his catch rate Thursday left much to be desired. Brown does seem to have the trust of Joe Flacco, and as long as his health endures, he has the ability to pay major dividends for those who invested a draft pick in hopes of a possible bounceback season. He'll look to build on Thursday's effort against the Broncos in Week 3.