Ravens' John Brown: Turns 14 targets into 58 yards
Brown hauled in just four of 14 targets for 58 yards in Sunday's 12-9 overtime loss to Cleveland.
Brown struggled to get on the same page as quarterback Joe Flacco in this one, but he was still Flacco's target of choice on 14 of 56 throws. Between his big play ability and large target share in Baltimore's offense, Brown should stay in the mainstream fantasy conversation all season long, including the upcoming Week 6 clash with Tennessee.
