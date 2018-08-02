Ravens' John Brown: Won't play in exhibition opener

Brown isn't in uniform for Thursday's Hall of Fame Game versus the Bears, freelance NFL writer Jeff Zrebiec reports.

The Ravens completely revamped their receiving corps in the offseason, but the expected top trio of Brown, Michael Crabtree and Willie Snead won't risk their health in the exhibition opener. Expect to experience Brown's explosiveness bit by bit in the preseason, with his most work to come in Week 3.

