Hoyland signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent Monday, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.

The kicker tried out for the team during its recent rookie minicamp, per Mink. Hoyland saw action in five separate seasons at Wyoming and thrived on kicks under 40 yards, drilling 99 percent of his extra-point attempts and 52 of 54 field-goal tries from that range. The Ravens released longtime kicker Justin Tucker on May 5, leaving 2025 sixth-round pick Tyler Loop as the only kicker on the roster.