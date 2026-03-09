Ravens' John Simpson: Back to Ravens on three-year deal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Simpson agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract with the Ravens on Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Prior to spending the last two seasons with the Jets, Simpson played for the Ravens in 2023. He has started all 17 regular-season games in each of those last three campaigns and can be penciled in as Baltimore's starting left guard once Simpson's contract becomes official at the start of the new league year Wednesday.