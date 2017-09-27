Ravens' Jonathan Freeny: Signs with Baltimore
Freeny signed a contract with the Ravens on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Freeny, who spent parts of the past two seasons with the Patriots, provides the Ravens with extra depth on the defensive line in the wake of Brent Urban's (foot) placement on injured reserve.
More News
-
Patriots' Jonathan Freeny: Full participant in offseason program•
-
Patriots' Jonathan Freeny: Lands on IR•
-
Patriots' Jonathan Freeny: Out for Week 6•
-
Patriots' Jonathan Freeny: Active Week 3•
-
Patriots' Jonathan Freeny: Limited in practice Tuesday•
-
Patriots' Jonathan Freeny: Signs extension with Patriots•
-
Burning Questions: Dump Pryor?
Chris Towers answers reader questions in the first mailbag of the season.
-
Podcast: Buy Low, Sell High
Need to make a trade? We’ve got some great buy low and sell high candidates on today’s episode...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Kelley still No. 1
There might be more exciting options, but Rob Kelley and Chris Johnson received votes of confidence...
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Rankings: Hunt reaches top spot
Our trio of experts have their rankings ready for Week 4. You don't need to set your lineup...