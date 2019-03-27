Ravens' Jordan Lasley: Headed for big opportunity
Coach John Harbaugh mentioned Lasley, Chris Moore and Jaleel Scott as options to replace John Brown (Bills) and Michael Crabtree (free agent), Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
A 2018 fifth-round pick, Lasley had some buzz during rookie minicamp and the early stages of training camp, but he caught just six of 16 targets for 56 yards during the preseason and then spent the entire regular season as a healthy scratch on the 53-man roster. The Ravens figure to draft at least one wide receiver and still have time to sign a veteran, but their offseason moves so far hint at a degree of confidence in the young players on the team. While he failed to impress at the 2018 combine, Lasley caught 69 passes for 1,264 yards and nine touchdowns in just nine games during his final season at UCLA. He should enter the offseason program with a realistic chance to compete for a starting job.
