Ravens' Jordan Lasley: Heading to Baltimore

The Ravens selected Lasley in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 162nd overall.

Lasley is the second receiver taken by the Ravens on Day 3 of this year's draft, joining Jaleel Scott out of New Mexico State. He has some off-field concerns that may have factored into his slide down to the fifth round, including a pair of arrests in 2016 and a four-game suspension in 2017. On the field, Lasley is remarkably smooth as a route runner and has excellent tracking ability on deep passes. Lasley (6-foot-1, 210) still managed to lead UCLA in receiving despite the suspension in 2017, reeling in 69 receptions for 1,264 yards and nine scores on 111 targets. The Ravens are set with veterans at their top three receiver spots, but Lasley has the talent to factor into the passing game by his second season.