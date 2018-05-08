Ravens' Jordan Lasley: Impresses at minicamp

Lasley, a fifth-round pick out of UCLA, was the most impressive wide receiver at Baltimore's rookie minicamp, according to ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley.

Lasley apparently looked better than fourth-round selection Jaleel Scott, a raw, 6-foot-5 prospect out of New Mexico State. Coming off a junior season in which he caught 69 passes for 1,264 yards and nine touchdowns in only nine games, Lasley posted mediocre numbers at the scouting combine -- 4.5 40-yard dash, 34.5-inch vertical, 112-inch broad jump -- and fell to Baltimore at No. 162 overall. His track record of dropped passes in college is probably more concerning than the uninspiring athletic measurables, considering he shows plenty of speed and explosiveness on film. Lasley figures to compete with Scott, Chris Moore, Breshad Perriman and DeVier Posey for the No. 4 wideout role, while Michael Crabtree, John Brown and Willie Snead slot in atop the depth chart. Given Brown's injury history, Crabtree's age (30) and Snead's 2017 performance, it won't come as any surprise if the No. 4 man on the depth chart ends up playing a significant part in the passing game.