Lasley (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Lasley was a surprise addition to Baltimore's injury report after practicing without issue to begin the week. The rookie fifth-round pick appears to be nursing a hamstring injury of undisclosed severity, and his participation in the final practice of Week 9 should illuminate his chances of suiting up against the Steelers on Sunday. If Lasley is unable to go, Cyrus Jones will slot in as the Ravens' top return option.

