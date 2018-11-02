Lasley (hamstring) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Lasley popped up on the Ravens' injury report Thursday, when a hamstring issue limited his involvement in practice. Whatever the rookie was able to do in Friday's session was apparently enough for him to avoid a questionable status heading into the weekend. Lasley hasn't been active at any point this season and that seems unlikely to change Sunday with all four of the receivers above him on the depth chart currently healthy.

