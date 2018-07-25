Ravens' Jordan Lasley: Showing flashes in training camp

Lasley has been up-and-down but has also shown flashes of major potential through the early part of training camp, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic Baltimore reports.

The fifth-round pick out of UCLA was an "early-round talent who fell...because of character red flags" and both of those elements are showing through to varying degrees. Per Zrebiec, Lasley is consistently getting open and making big plays in practice, as well as "easily" winning one-on-one matchups. On the flipside, Lasley has been called out for getting frustrated in practice when things don't go as well. In all, Zrebiec reports that the Ravens are willing to be patient while Lasley learns the ropes of being an NFL player thanks to his intriguing talent.