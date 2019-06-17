Ravens' Jordan Lasley: Uneven minicamp showing
Lasley struggled during Baltimore's mandatory minicamp, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
The second-year receiver out of UCLA needs to make a strong impression this offseason after not seeing the field as a rookie. Unfortunately, Lasley is not off to a good start in that regard and the team's restocked receiver room puts him further down the depth chart. If healthy, rookies Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin figure to start alongside Willie Snead, leaving Lasley to battle for a reserve position. Beyond that trio, veterans like Seth Roberts and Michael Floyd will also have strong cases at making the 53-man roster, and fellow 2018 draft pick Jaleel Scott reportedly stood out during minicamp. As it stands, Lasley will need to step up during training camp and the preseason to keep his roster spot come September.
