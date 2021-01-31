site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' Jordan Richards: Inks future pact
RotoWire Staff
Jan 31, 2021
2:24 pm ET 1 min read
Ravens signed Richards to a future deal Saturday.
Richards spent the 2020 campaign in Baltimore, where he posted four tackles through his 16 games. The 28-year-old will aim to compete for more reps, but will likely continue to play exclusively on special teams for the Ravens.
