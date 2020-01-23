Bynes recorded 46 tackles (23 solo), one sack, four defended passes and two interceptions across 12 regular-season games with the Ravens in 2019.

Bynes also appeared in Baltimore's only playoff contest, during which he made six stops (two solo). The 30-year-old signed with the Ravens in early October, and he averaged 3.8 stops per game through the remainder of the regular season while playing a rotational role. Bynes is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March.