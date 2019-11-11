Play

Bynes tallied nine tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 49-13 win over the Bengals.

Bynes logged 46 of a possible 75 defensive snaps (61 percent), out-snapping both Patrick Onwuasor and Chris Board. It appears the 30-year-old has taken the starting inside linebacker role from Board, as Bynes has averaged 5.4 stops per game.

