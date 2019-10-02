Play

Bynes signed with the Ravens on Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Bynes spent three seasons with the Ravens earlier in his career, but he has spent the last five years between the Lions and the Cardinals. The Ravens haven't found the right mix at linebacker yet, so they're hoping Bynes' veteran presence could be the missing piece.

