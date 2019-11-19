Bynes collected two tackles (one solo) as well as an interception in Sunday's 41-7 win over the Texans.

Bynes' second interception of the season came in the latter stages of the third quarter, picking off a pass over the middle intended for Texans' tailback Carlos Hyde. The pick was a boost to Bynes' fantasy box score, but it did little to decide the outcome of Sunday's lopsided win.