Cuevas caught four of five targets for 44 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 13-10 loss to Cleveland.

Cuevas got the scoring started Sunday, reeling in a two-yard score from quarterback Tyler Huntley in the first quarter. The touchdown was the first of his career, and he finished tied for second on the team in both targets and catches in Week 6. Cuevas has now reeled in multiple passes in consecutive games, but he will continue to be hard to count on from a fantasy perspective as long as starting tight end Mark Andrews is available.