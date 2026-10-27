Cuevas caught two of three targets for 35 yards during the Ravens' 35-13 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Cuevas connected with Tyler Huntley on a 16-yard pass on the Ravens' offensive play of the game, but the duo didn't find each other again until late in the third quarter on a 19-yarder. Cuevas has only one catch for 14 yards through the first four games of the regular season, but the rookie fifth-rounder has an 8-105-1 receiving line on 10 targets over his last three outings. That coincides with Huntley being under center, but the Ravens are expecting Lamar Jackson (ankle) to return for Week 8 against the Bills on Nov. 1.