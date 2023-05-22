Johnson (concussion) is signing a contract with the Ravens on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Johnson's last NFL appearances came in the form of relief action for Brock Purdy (elbow) during the 49ers' NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles, a contest which the veteran was forced out of early due to a concussion. Now healthy, Johnson returns to Baltimore, where he also logged stints in 2016 and 2021. He will likely operate as the Ravens' third string quarterback, behind Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley.