Coach John Harbaugh indicated Saturday that Johnson is slated to start and play the first half of Monday's preseason game against the Commanders, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

After Johnson get his reps in, Anthony Brown is in line to take over in the second half, which sets the stage for Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley (hamstring) to be held out of the contest. Johnson and Brown are competing for the Ravens' No. 3 QB job behind Jackson and Huntley.